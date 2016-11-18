Guru Gobind Singh girls team selected at national level

Nashik : The under 14 age group and under 17 age group girls teams of Guru Gobind Singh Public School won throwball competitions organised by Nashik district sports office, whereas boys teams emerged runner up.

The under 17 age group girls team emerged runner up in divisional competitions held at Jalgaon, whereas the under 14 age group team defeated Jalgaon team to fix its position in state level competitions to be held at Bhadravati.

Captain Gauri Thakur, Vaishnavi Jadhav and Rutuja Gite exhibited good play. CEO of the institute Parminder Singh, president Gurudev Singh Birdi, secretary Balveersingh Chhabra, sport director S Sibal and Principal Shobha Karva greeted the winning team.

Sports teacher Chandrakant Bhagyawant and Pravin Bhosale provided their guidance to the players.