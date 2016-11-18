Throwball: Guru Gobind Singh student Vaishnavi Jadhav selected at national level

Nashik : After a girls team in 14-age group of Guru Gobind Singh Public School emerged victorious in state level throwball competition, conducted by Nashik district sports office, divisional level competitions were held at Jalgaon.

Guru Gobind Singh team won the competitions and fixed its position in state level competition. The state level competitions were held at Bhadrawati in Chandrapur district.

The player of the school Vaishnavi Jadhav has been selected in Maharashtra team. She will represent Maharashtra in national level competitions to be held at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh next month.