Maitreya Company’s hotel sold for Rs 11 cr

Nashik : The hotel owned by Maitreya Company in Jalgaon has been sold for Rs. 11 crore. This amount will be deposited into escrow account, informed sources.

The amount of Rs. 61 lakh which was given as an advance payment for this deal was deposited into the escrow account, it is understood. Depositors will get huge relief with this.

The district court had in its historic decision decided to return the amount to investors through the escrow account. Accordingly, director of Maitreya Company Varsha Satpalkar had deposited Rs. 6.41 crore into the escrow account. Since then, money was distributed to the small investors, but Satpalkar had not deposited any amount again into the account since last four months.

Considering worried investors, police administration had frequently asked Satpalkar to deposit the money into the escrow account.

Maitreya Company has invested money on large scale in construction and hotel sectors and companies.

It has ‘Maitreya’s hotel’ in Jalgaon MIDC area. It has been sold for Rs. 11 crore. Police had issued no objection certificate for the company for this deal.

The advance amount of Rs. 61 lakh was transferred to the escrow account, informed police sources. The amount of Rs. 11 crore will be deposited soon.