- PanchavatI : The anti-encroachment department of NMC had removed 22 illegal shrines in Panchavati area after it razed 14 illegal shrines in Adgaon and Mhasrul police station area in first phase on Tuesday.
- During the survey of the illegal shrines, the NMC had found 25 illegal shrines in Panchavati area.
- The 22 illegal shrines on Dindori Road, Peth Road, Navnath Nagar, Dutt Nagar, Canal Road, Dindori Naka, Seva Kunj, R P Vidyalaya, Vaishali Nagar and Phule Nagar area were razed.
- Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, divisional officer A P Wagh, Jayashri Sonawane and personnel from anti-encroachment and cosntruction departments took part in the drive.
- Police maintained tight security during the drive under guidance of senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dinesh Bardekar.
Deshdoot Times 22 illegal shrines removed in Panchavati