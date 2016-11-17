Niphad police seize Rs. 73 lakh in old notes

Niphad: Niphad police seized demonetised notes worth Rs. 73 lakh from two cars around 5 pm yesterday during check-up of vehicles at Shantinagar square in Niphad.

According to information from Niphad police, police are sealing boundary areas of the district at various places after an order from SP Ankush Shinde. As per this, Niphad police sealed Shantinagar square around 4-5 pm.

While checking the vehicles, police found the demonetised notes worth Rs. 32.99 lakh from a Toyota Corolla Altis (MH 17 AZ 3571) which was heading to Kopargaon from Nashik, whereas they got Rs. 40 lakh from a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which was heading to Vaijapur from Gujarat.

They seized old notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 worth Rs. 72.99 lakh from the two cars.

Police summoned branch manager of Bank of Hyderabad to count the notes. Police did the panchanama and informed the income tax department about this. The next action will be taken after arrival of income tax officials.

Under guidance of police inspector of Niphad Ranjit Dere, assistant police inspector S V Giri, A S Gangurde, S C Wagh, K D Nimbekar and other police personnel took part in the action.