CM arrives on district tour today

Nashik: The voting for six Municipal Councils in Nashik district will be held on November 27. The Chief Minister will address public rallies in Manmad and Sinnar today, as a part of campaigning. Following the public meeting at Kopargaon, he will take darshan of Saibaba at Shirdi and will attend

The picture is clear following the withdrawal of nominations. Candidates are engaged in campaigning now. The entire district will witness intense campaigning for next few days. The Chief Minister will conduct public rallies at Manmad and Sinnar in the first phase. He will arrive at Ahmednagar first from Mumbai and will start campaigning with the public rally in Kopargaon.

Thereafter he will conduct the public rally at Sinnar. After attending wedding of MLA Seema Hiray’s daughter, he will leave for Mumbai from Ojhar airport. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan will accompany him. Other Ministers are also likely to come.