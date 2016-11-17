Demonetisation: Rs 650 cr disbursed in the district

Nashik: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, long queues of citizens are seen outside the banks in the district to exchange the old notes. Rs. 650 crore was disbursed in the district within six days of the decision.

The district will get additional Rs. 325 crore today. With this, Rs. 975 crore will be disbursed within seven days, informed Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar.

There is a financial emergency after scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. Long queues can be seen outside banks after the decision. Common people are seen facing lots of inconvenience as it is difficult to travel or make daily purchases without adequate small change.

The Reserve Bank of India has provided Rs. 650 crore for Nashik district so far, to regularise the routine.

This amount was disbursed in last six days. Arrangement has been made in 525 nationalised and private banks and 97 post offices in the district to exchange old notes or deposit them. A separate cell has been formed at the district collectorate to monitor the situation.

Additional Rs. 325 crore has been provided by the RBI to improve condition in the district. 17 banks in the district will get this amount today. It will help to restore the routine.