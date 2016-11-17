Traffic will be regularised through implementation of rules, opine experts

Nashik : There is a need to instill self-discipline among citizens to regularise traffic in city. It will not be regularised if there is no action against those violating rules, opined experts in traffic convention.

The city police commissionerate organised the traffic convention at Raosaheb Thorat hall to discuss traffic problems in the city.

In it, some decisions were taken after discussions. Following the increasing urbanisation, the number of those violating the rules is also increasing. Considering this, people should be taught to follow the law from their homes themselves.

More stern steps will be taken now to discipline the traffic. After two days, those who are found violating the traffic rules have to face action as per new guidelines, declared Police Commissioner

After two days, those who are found violating the traffic rules have to face action as per new guidelines, declared Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He said, “While progressing towards smart city, the city should be beautiful and secure. Like police, it is also responsibility of local body and citizens to make it safer. If everyone provides his/her cooperation, traffic problems will be reduced. From that point of view as a

Earlier, traffic branch showed a visual showing reasons behind road accidents. Thereafter citizens started to table their complaints. Traffic problems, illegal transport through auto rickshaw,

Traffic problems, illegal transport through auto rickshaw, absence of parking lots, transport of students, signal, speed breaker, police personnel and bus stops were tabled.

The Police Commissioner promised to take action about this. 150 written and oral suggestions were tabled.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar, DCP Vijay Patil, Laxmikant Patil, ACP Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Jayant Bajbale, corporators and office bearers of various parties were present for the convention.

Meanwhile, the Mayor, secretary, other office bearers and officials remained absent for the traffic convention.