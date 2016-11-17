CM gives nod for ‘Make in Nashik’

Satpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the NIMA delegation of every help to ‘Make in Nashik’ which has been organised at Mumbai with initiative of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association in association with state government.

The NIMA office bearers met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Mumbai and explained to him the concept of ‘Make in Nashik’. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan was present at the time.

Various pending problems in the district were also discussed. The Chief Minister assured the delegation of a positive stance and proper steps to resolve the problems.

NIMA vice president Mangesh Patankar, honorary general secretary Uday Kharote, Treasurer Harshad Brahmankar and other office bearers were present.