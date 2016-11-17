Nashik Local Centre of IEI receives ‘Best Technicians’ Chapter’ award

Satpur: The Nashik Local Centre of Institution of Engineers was awarded with ‘Best Technicians’ Chapter’ award in a programme held at Pune centre.

Out of 85 Local Centres of The Institution of Engineers, the Nashik Local Centre got the ‘Best Technicians’ Chapter’ award for 2015-16.

Vice Chancellor of Defence Institute of Advance Technology Dr. Surendra Pal and President Elect of The Institution of Engineers India Naveenchandra Vasoya gave away the award.

President of Nashik Local Centre Manish Kothari, Narendra Birar and committee member Mahaveer Chopada accepted the award.

The Nashik Local Centre has conducted various technical projects and seminars. In addition, classes and examinations are also conducted in the Centre.

Arup Mishra, Prithvisingh Gehlot, S K Kalla, chairman of Mumbai state centre Satish Bahale, chairman of Pune Local Centre Vijay Ghogre, honorary secretary V N Shinde and secretary of organising committee K K Ghosh were also present.