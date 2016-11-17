Work done by MP Godse is truly praiseworthy: Aditya Thackeray

Nashik : Nashikites are lucky to get an MP like Hemant Godse. He should continue to implement more development schemes for Nashik and carry on the good work. The work done by him is praiseworthy, stated chief of

The work done by him is praiseworthy, stated chief of youth wing of Shiv Sena Aditya Thackeray.

He inaugurated various development works in the city on Tuesday. Renovation of ancient Sundar Narayan temple (Rs. 12.70 cr) and construction of 100-bed super speciality development hospital for mothers and children (Rs. 21 cr) under central government’s national health mission are among them.

The inauguration of the various development works was held opposite Sundar Narayan temple in the city.

Aditya Thackeray on the occasion stated that the ancient temple will get a new look after its renovation. MP Godse also took efforts to get available fund for renovation of Anjani Mata temple at Anjaneri. He brought central and state government schemes to Nashik and tried to provide facilities to Nashikites.

Earlier, road development works of Rs. 103 crore was inaugurated through his efforts. Bhoomi Poojan (land worship) of 100-bed hospital took place today. Average women and children from rural area will be benefitted by this, he added.

MP Godse in his introductory speech reviewed development works in his constituency and assured to work for people in future too.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, district Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste, Sudhakar Badgujar, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Sundar Narayan temple trust president Prakash Thorat, other Shiv Sena office bearers, activists and citizens were present in large numbers.