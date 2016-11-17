37 mn notes dispatched to RBI

Nashik: Following scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, the third lot of new note of Rs. 500 has been dispatched to Reserve Bank of India from Currency Note Press here.

There is a rising demand for the new note of Rs. 500, which is being printed at the Currency Note Press.

Last week, two lots were dispatched. Notes in the denomination of Rs. 20 and Rs. 100 were also dispatched.

Meanwhile, 18 million notes were dispatched on Tuesday morning, whereas 19 million notes were dispatched in the afternoon.

Total 37 million notes were dispatched to the RBI, informed sources. Two million notes of Rs. 500, 8 million notes of Rs. 100 and 8 million notes of Rs. 20 amounting to 18 million were dispatched in the morning, whereas 19 million notes were dispatched in the afternoon.

Press workers are working 24/7 to print new notes. As a result, there will be no shortage of notes after some days.