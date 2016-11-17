Chargesheet filed against Tipper gang

Nashik: A charge- sheet of 950 pages has been filed in special MCOCA court against 6 members of Tipper gang who are involved in terrorising people in the city.

The chargesheet against remaining seven accused has been filed as per sections in Indian Penal Code.

The names of the accused are Ganesh Suresh Wagh alias Ganya Kavlya, Kiran Dnyaneshwar Pelmahale, Devdutt Tulsiram Ghatole, Mukesh Dalpatsingh Rajput, Shakir Naseer Pathan and Hemant Bapu Pawar alias Sonya against whom the chargesheet was filed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Many serious offences have been registered in various police stations in the city as well in New Nashik area against members of the Tipper gang.

Action under the MCOCA was taken against head of the gang Sameer Pathan alias Chhota Pathan in 2012. He is in central jail since then along with some companions. Despite this, there was no end to the notorious activities of the gang.

Chhota Pathan was handling these activities from inside the jail, whereas Motha Pathan was handling the activities outside the jail.

On June 31, 2016, Shakir Pathan alias Mothan Pathan along with his accomplices tried to kill a fruit vendor named Shubham Vijay Bhavsar for ransom of Rs. 5 lakh. Police filed a case of ransom in connection with this.

While probing into the case, police found involvement of more members in this case. Accordingly, they arrested Ganesh Suresh Wagh alias Ganya Kavlya, Kiran Dnyaneshwar Pelmahale, Devdutt Tulsiram Ghatole, Mukesh Dalpatsingh Rajput, Shakir Naseer Pathan and Hemant Bapu Pawar alias Sonya. Thereafter the police also arrested Wasim Shaikh, Said Saiyyad, Amol Jadhav from Sinnar, Gorakh Vasant Varhade, government contractor Swapnil Hemant Gosavi and one minor. Another accused Ganesh Changle is absconding and police are tracing him.

As involvement of the Tipper gang in planned criminal activities came to light, additional section under the MCOCA was imposed against the members of the Tipper gang. City police had sent a proposal to Additional Director General of Police (law and order) S P Yadav for his approval to file the chargesheet in the court as per the MCOCA Act and to file the chargesheet as per sections under MCOCA. Yadav showed his green signal to the proposal. As Tuesday was last day to file the chargesheet, police completed the proceedings.

The then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan, public prosecutor Ajay Misar, DCP Shrikant Dhivre, investigating officer and ACP Atul Zende, senior police inspector Madhukar Kad and the then Police Commissioner Dinesh Bardekar played an important role in it.