Three directors of House of Investment arrested

Nashik: The city police arrested the wife of main director of House of Investment Vinod Patil and two other directors for duping the investors of crores of rupees after luring them with promises of higher interest rates on their deposits.

The court remanded them to police custody till November 21. The names of the suspects are the wife of Vinod Patil, Priyanka Patil, Satish Sheshrao Kame (resident of New Nashik) and Vijay Khunkar (resident of Jejurkar Farm, Tapovan).

The Economic Offences Wing has arrested five directors of the company so far for duping the investors of Rs. 300 crore. Main suspect Vinod Patil is still absconding and police are trying to trace him.

Following complaint by Ganesh Gurunath Desai, Gangapur police filed case against main director of the Company Vinod Balu Patil (resident of Cidco, Nashik), Sushant Ramesh Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Mahesh Sudhakar Nerkar (resident of Cidco), Anil Nivrutti Kothule (resident of Cidco), Ravindra Pundlik Dalvi (resident of Panchavati), Darshan Vijay Shirsath (resident of Nashik Road), Satish Sheshrao Kame (resident of Cidco), Vijay Laxman Khunkar and Surekha Bhagwant Kothule (both residents of Jejurkar Farm, Tapovan).

Promising 24% interest on their investments, they duped people for crores of rupees.