Children’s Day celebrated at Global Vision Int’l School

Nashik : Children’s Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour at Global Vision International School.

The celebration started with special assembly by paying tribute to legendary freedom fighter

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru for his long struggle to achieve independence from the British. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was extremely fond of children it is due to his love and passion that his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day.

The teachers made the day special, as they had a fun filled activities lined to them, so they had the theme ‘With Love’ from teachers to students! Teachers organised different cultural programmes and events for students.

They participated in various activities such as singing, dancing, speeches and so on. Teachers presented themselves as children and present dramas and dances for their beloved students.

The director of the School Vijayalaxmi Manierkar said, “Children’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th November in India to increase the awareness of people towards the rights care and education of children.

Children are the key of success and development of the country as they would lead their country in different and new technological way.

They are adorable and shine like the precious pearls. Children are the gift of God to their parents by the almighty.

They are innocent, admirable, and pure and loved by everyone. For children this is a day of joy, freedom and to engage in fun loving activities.”

The entire event was successfully organised under the guidance of the headmistress Shital Khade, Anita Jambotkar and Sushama Jadhav.