Municipal Councils recover Rs. 3.92 cr as tax

Nashik: Though government has scrapped Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats have been benefitted by this decision.

As old notes are being accepted in these local bodies for tax payment, they have recovered Rs. 3.92 crore in last four days.

Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council earned highest tax revenue of Rs. 93.22 lakh, followed by Sinnar Municipal Council which earned tax revenue of Rs. 60.44 lakh.

Earlier, the state government had directed the local bodies to accept the old notes for utility bill payments till November 14, but central government has extended it till November 24 to provide relief to citizens.