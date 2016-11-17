14 illegal shrines removed in Mhasrul, Adgaon

Panchavati: The anti-encroachment department of NMC has removed 14 illegal shrines in jurisdiction of Mhasrul and Adgaon police stations.

During the survey of the illegal shrines, the NMC had found 25 illegal shrines in Panchavati area. The illegal shrines in Adgaon and Mhasrul police station area were removed in the first phase.

Saibaba and Devi temple in Hotel Rau area on Peth Road, Shri Dutt temple at Mankar Farm, Makhmalabad, Mhasoba temple at Meherdham, MERI-Rasbihari link road, Shri Dutt temple on Kishore Suryawanshi road, Shri Mahadev temple on service road, K K Wagh College, Sati Aasra Mata temple in Dhatrak Phata area and Pimpaleshwar temple at Chavan Farm were razed.

The NMC personnel worshipped the idols before razing the temples and handed them over to the priests of the concerned temples or those who were taking care of the temples.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (anti-encroachment) Rohidas Bahiram, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, divisional officer A P Wagh, Jayashri Sonawane and other personnel took part in the drive.

Police maintained tight security during the drive under guidance of senior police inspector of Adgaon police station Sanjay Sanap and senior inspector of Mhasrul police station Narendra Pingale.