Aditya Thackeray teaches use of tab to students Navneet tabs distributed to 50 students

Nashik : Stating that Shiv Sena has undertaken a tablet distribution project to reduce burden of school bags, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray sat on the bench along with students yesterday in Maratha high school and taught them how to use a Navneet tablet.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray distributed the tablets to intelligent and needy students. MP Hemant Godse, MVP society president MP Pratapdada Sonawane, general secretary Nilima Pawar, Minister of State Dada Bhuse, district Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar, Dutta Gaikwad, Vinayak Pande, corporator D G Suryawanshi and headmaster of the school Arun Pingale were present.

While delivering his introductory speech, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste informed about aim of Aditya Thackeray and stated that tab distribution programme will also be undertaken in various other schools in the city.

Thereafter Aditya Thackeray inaugurated Nashik Shiv Sena’s Digital Take Off.

MVP general secretary Nilima Pawar stated that discussions over reducing burden of school bags took place everywhere, but Aditya Thackeray has done something about it. Girl-student Sharayu Bhavar explained how important it is to get acquainted with technology in 21st century and agreed that one can get rid of schools bags with use of this tablet.

Thereafter Aditya Thackeray informed students about how to use the tablet. He then distributed tablets to students of Std VIII as a representational gesture.