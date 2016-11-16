Reliance Group launches new IoT Services venture ‘UNLIMIT’

Mumbai: Reliance Group, one of India’s leading private sector business houses, yesterday announced a strategic partnership with Cisco Jasper for the launch of a new venture, UNLIMIT, solely dedicated to providing Internet of Things (IoT) services to enterprise customers throughout India.

UNLIMIT is equipped with the diverse resources of the Reliance Group, the nimbleness of a start-up, high-profile partnerships and an international management team, and will tap into the growing potential of the IoT market in the country.

UNLIMIT customers will be able to take advantage of the UNLIMIT Control Center which is based on the IoT connectivity management platform of Cisco Jasper, and includes Reliance’s powerful mobile network.

With UNLIMIT, Reliance becomes the first telecommunications services provider in the country to set up a dedicated and integrated IoT business unit committed to helping its Corporate customers achieve their goals.

The partnership with Cisco Jasper, which is the industry standard for managed connectivity that simplifies the delivery of IoT services, provides the new venture with a distinct range of service offerings with global delivery standards.

Mr Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group Managing Director, Reliance Group, said: “The outlook for IoT services in India is virtually UNLIMITed, with the number of connected devices projected to rise from 200 million today to around 3 billion by 2020, and revenues set to increase from US$5.6 billion today to US$15 billion in 2020.

Nearly every sector will be positively impacted by IoT, and the Indian manufacturing industry is already beginning to reap its benefits.

The key to unlocking the real potential of IoT is to be focused and dedicated – it is this business opportunity that we are targeting with UNLIMIT.”

Announcing the launch of the new venture, Mr Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimit, the IoT Business Unit of Reliance Group, said, “IoT is a critical enabler for India’s growth, and businesses throughout the country are already utilizing its huge potential to help deliver innovative new services to their customers, while reducing cost and increasing revenue. We are delighted to partner with Cisco Jasper and this strategic partnership will strengthen the market position of UNLIMIT significantly.”

“We are a company with deep roots in India, as both myself and one of my co-founders were born and raised here,” said Mr Jahangir Mohammed, GM of Cisco Jasper (and former co-founder and CEO of Jasper). “It is inspiring to see the Government and enterprises throughout India invest in IoT to advance both, the country and commerce, which is why we are making our own investment in this market. Reliance Group’s deep commitment to advancing IoT throughout the country makes them an ideal partner.”

Enabling Smart Cities

In addition to enabling business transformation for companies throughout India, the new IoT service launched by Reliance and Cisco Jasper will also play a key role in making the Digital India project—a government programme launched under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and committed to building 100 Smart Cities to increase the quality of life for residents—a reality.

Reliable connectivity and the ability to easily manage the multitude of connected services involved in smart cities are two key requirements to ensure the success of the Digital India initiative. The combination of Reliance’s powerful mobile networks and Cloud Services with the global Cisco Jasper IoT connectivity management platform provides a full suite of solutions for smart city initiatives throughout India.

Making IoT Easy

IoT technology holds a lot of promise for businesses looking to deliver connected services, but many believe the deployment of IoT to be too complex. This partnership makes it simple for companies of any size and in any industry to transform their businesses by offering connected services that enhance their customers’ experiences while enabling new revenue models.

In addition to making it easy to launch IoT services in India, Cisco Jasper partners with 30+ mobile operator groups representing over 120 mobile networks worldwide, making it simple for businesses in India to expand their IoT services to new countries as needed. Likewise, companies using the Cisco Jasper platform outside of India can easily expand their connected services into India on Reliance’s network.

Committing to the Indian Market

Cisco is also expanding its commitment to India by actively hiring world-class IoT engineering talent in India to join the Cisco Jasper team in the Cisco India Development Center, located in Bangalore. Cisco Jasper has been a leader in the IoT platform market for over a decade, and is seeking engineers who are committed to advancing the IoT technology that is connecting more devices and enabling more IoT services than any other platform in the world.