Mela bus stand to be developed like airport

Nashik: The ST bus stands in the city will be renovated and passengers will experience the facilities like airport on the bus stands. Mela bus stand will be developed like an airport and the Finance Minister has given his partial approval to additional fund of Rs. 14 crore for this, informed MLA Devyani Pharande.

The Central Bus Stand and Mela Bus Stand are the oldest bus stands in the city and have highest rush of passengers. But facilities and services have not been provided there since they were built.

Passengers are always unhappy over the lack of facilities there.

The state government has announced a fund of Rs. 125 crore to make five bus stands across the state. Fund of Rs. 4 crore was approved for development of the Mela bus stand and Rs. 1 crore for development of Mahamarg bus stand.

However, MLA Devyani Pharande met Finance Minister Sudhir Munganttiwar for additional funds to develop the Mela bus stand and got his approval.

An Architect from Pune has been appointed and layout of the bus stand has also been prepared. As there is approval of additional funds, the look of the Mela bus stand will change drastically.