MSEDCL to accept old notes

Nashik: The central government has now announced that old notes will be accepted till November 24 to pay utility bills. Citizens can pay their electricity bills with these notes. All collection centres will be open for this, it has been informed.

The government decided to demonetize Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes last Tuesday. Citizens are queing up at all banks to exchange them. Citizens can pay their electricity bills using these notes, the government has declared.

As per directives of the state government, MSEDCL will accept the old notes till November 24, but MSEDCL will not accept them for advance payment of electricity bills.