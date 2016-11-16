Railway passengers face inconvenience due to shortage of change

Nashik Road : The ticket sales counter at Nashik Road railway station is facing problem due to shortage of smaller denomination notes. Following directives by

Following directives by central government to accept Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, every passenger is giving the old notes to get tickets. Like other departments, railways do not get cash amount from banks. As a result arguments are taking place over shortage of cash in smaller denominations.

As banks were shut on November 9 and 11, booking department had handled the situation skillfully.

It had used the Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 notes which were collected at railway parcel, goods and CTPR counters.

Considering shortage of smaller denomination notes, separate queues had to be made for passengers having Rs. 100 and Rs. 500.

After railway ticket counter got Rs. 100 notes, these were given to the passengers having Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

Passengers also provided their cooperation. As passengers could withdraw money from the banks in the last two days, the condition of railway booking was good.

Meanwhile, rush of passengers was seen at the ticket counters on Sunday.

15 mn notes printed

daily at CNP

15 million notes are being printed daily in Currency Note Press here. Currency of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and new note of Rs. 500 are among them. 5 million new notes of Rs. 500 were sent last week to RBI. Another 5 million notes of Rs. 500 were sent on Sunday, informed general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse and working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

Informing more about this, they stated that though currently there is shortage of currency, Press employees are working overtime to print the currency. 15-16 million notes of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 are being printed daily. They worked on Sunday and Guru Nanak Jayanti.