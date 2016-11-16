Youth Cong starts guidance centres outside banks

Nashik : All political parties in the city grabbed an opportunity to serve the people by providing facilities to the citizens who are standing in queues outside the banks for several hours to exchange old notes and to withdraw their money.

On this backdrop, Youth Congress has started guidance centres outside the banks. Office bearers and activists are helping people in filling up the form and to give essential information to them at these centres.

Following demonetization of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes last Tuesday, citizens are queuing up outside the banks since last four days to exchange old notes.

They are arriving earlier before scheduled timing of the banks. Especially, senior citizens and women are facing most difficulties.

It has been made mandatory to fill up a form in specified format to get exchange the old notes. As many citizens are unaware about this, they are seen facing the difficulties.

Considering this, Youth Congress has started guidance centres outside State Bank of India, IDBI, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, HDFC and ICICI banks in the city for filling up the forms, to provide information about this to senior citizens, women, workers and labourers. This centre will start functioning for next five days.

Regional secretary of Youth Congress Swpnil Patil has organised this project. Suresh Maru, Lok Sabha constituency president Rahul Dive, Bharat Takekar, Nana Gade, Pavan Aher and others have taken part in this project.