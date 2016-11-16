Demonstration by EPF pensioners federation today

Nashik : EPS Pension was formed on November 16, 1995. Though it had been decided to review any dearness allowance and pension scheme every 10 years, it has not been taken yet.

In addition, Bhagatsingh Koshiyari committee had recommended Rs. 3,000 as pension and dearness allowance every month, but central government has not implemented yet.

Nashik district EPF pensioners federation will stage demonstrations opposite provident fund office today (Nov. 16) at 11 am to condemn all these. Retired ST employees, beedi workers, electricity workers and industrial workers should present for this, urged Raju Desale, Sudhakar Gujarathi and others.