Guru Nanak jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Nashik Road : On the evening of Guru Nanak jayanti, the Sikh community people organised a procession in Nashik Road area on Monday.

Women and girls in large numbers took part in it. The procession started from Gurudwara in Nashik Road at 5.30 pm.

It passed through Dutt Mandir Chowk, Motwani Road, Jail Road, Bytco Chowk, Muktidham and via Dutt Mandir Road returned again to the Gurudwara.

Youths and little children exhibited traditional weapons. Precaution was taken to avoid noise pollution.

People from various communities welcomed the procession. The traffic on Bytco Chowk to Upnagar and Bytco Chowk to Shivajinagar was disrupted for some time. Fireworks took place during the procession.

Gurudwara near Bytco College was decorated with electricity lights. Shikh community people rushed here to take darshan since morning. Various religious programmes were also organised. People from other communities also took darshan and extended their greetings to the Shikh community people.

Meanwhile, ‘Guru Granth Sahiba’ was read at Gurudwara in Deolali Camp to celebrate 547th jayanti of Guru Nanak. Gyni Surendrasingh read the ‘Guru Granth Sahiba’ for 48 hours. Roshan Singh Sondi (singer), Parambir Singh (tabla) and Amrut Singh (harmonium) who came here from Delhi presented various devotional songs.

President of Gurudwara committee Colonel Jaswantsingh Labana, Surendrasingh Ahluwalia, Colonel Jagmohan Singh Kochar and members of the committee took sincere efforts for organisation of the programme.