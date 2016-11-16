‘Need to create awareness about organ donation movement’

Nashik: Thousands of people in the society are lying on death bed, waiting to get organs. 21 persons can get life through the organ donation by a single person.

Besides this, that person can see the world post death by donating his/her organs. Despite this, people do not come forward for organ donation due to misconceptions.

Though efforts are being taken at government level to create awareness in the society, organ donation movement should be conducted at all levels in the society, stated MLA Devyani Pharande.

A book ‘Ajun Jagayach Mala’, written by Sunil Deshpande was released by MLA Pharande at Godavari hall in PWD department on Tryambak Road.

She was speaking at that time. District civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale and registrar of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Dr. Chavan were also present.

MLA Pharande further stated that many patients are struggling to live following non-functioning of their various organs.

The death of every person who is born is certain, but if any needy gets life post death, then citizens should come forward for this.

A work is going on at the government level to create awareness through organ donation movement. Government is providing all types of help to those who are working for this, she informed.

The director of Hrishikesh hospital Dr. Bhausaheb More informed that more than 500 patients are waiting to get kidneys in Nashik alone, whereas on other side there are many brain dead patients in the hospitals in the city, but doctors do not pronounce them brain dead.

As a result the concerned patient is not cured and other patients are also not benefitted by his/her organs.

Government should make a law for this. In addition, there is a need to create more awareness about the organ donation movement, he informed further.

While expressing his views, the writer of the book Sunil Deshpande said that he has decided to work for the organ donation movement after taking inspiration from the work done by social worker Baba Amte.

A 1100-km march from Nashik to Anandvan will be organised for this. The copies of the concerned book will be given to citizens during this march and importance of the organ donation will be explained to them, he informed. He also informed that he got cooperation from Rotary Club for this.

Regional BJP secretary Laxman Savji and dean of Dr. Vasant Pawar medical college Mrunal Patil were also present on dais.