﻿Team of Nashik Div declared for state lawn tennis competition

Nashik : The team of Nashik division for state lawn tennis competition, organised jointly by directorate of sports and youth affairs and Nashik District Collector office was declared recently.



The selection trials were held at NIWEC Club. Executive director of Ekveera Irrigation Vaibhav Joshi, secretary (sports) of NIWEC Ranjitsingh and national coach of lawn tennis Rakesh Patil were present as the chief guests during inauguration of these trials.

Nashik district sports officer P M Pawar, manager of NIWEC Ashok Rede, Namdev Nikam and sports teacher of Fravashi Academy Suryawanshi were present on the dais.



District sports officer Pawar welcomed the guests. Chief guest Vaibhav Pawar stated that players should use their intelligence in their personal lives besides sports, whereas Ranjitsingh assured that NIWEC Club will always provide its cooperation for sports. International coach and member of national selection committee Rakesh Patil provided his guidance to the players over importance of school level competitions and about how they make their career as professional players.



Teams of boys and girls from 14, 17 and 19 age groups took part in the selection trials.

Those players who are selected from the selection trials, will represent Nashik division in the state lawn tennis competition which started in Solapur from yesterday.



Teams: 14 age group boys: Omprakash Patole, Aryan Kale, Samved Deshpande, Sunayan Patil, Archies Pagar. Girls: Nesha Ahire, Shatakshi Darekar, Anushka Joshi, Asawari Deore, Nupur Gupta. 17 age group girls: Prachi Davande, Ishani Bari, Anuja Phulzele, Ankita Wadile and Madura Warudkar. 19 age group Boys: Siddharth Sable, Mustafa Shah, Atharv Vispute, Vikas Rela, Pranav Chouhan. Girls: Jitasha Shastri, Payal Nagre, Revati Chandwadkar, Krutika Singh, Jayashri Pawar.



MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hiray, Rakesh Patil, deputy director (sports) Dr. Jayprakash Dubale, district sports officer Sanjay Sabnis, sports officer P M Pawar, NIWEC president Sandip Sonar and others extended their greetings to the players. Javed Shaikh, Manoj Potinde and others took sincere efforts for success of the selection trials.