Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 tournament begins from 21st

Nashik : The most awaited Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 tournament will begin from 21st November at Anant Kanhere ground.

This is the twelfth year of the tournament. 16 schools will be participating in the tournament. Participant schools have been divided into 4 groups, in a meeting conducted by Ratan Kuyte and the sports teachers from the selected 16 schools.

The groups are as follow:Group A:- St. Lawrence High School, Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya, St. Francis High School, Day Care Center English Medium School

Group B:- Horizon Academy, Rachna Vidyalaya, A P Patel School, Delhi Public School

Group C:- Fravashi Academy, Sacred Heart School, Swaminarayan English Medium School, R P Vidyalaya

Group D:- Rasbihari International School, Ashoka Universal School [Wadala], Wisdom High School, Adarsh English Medium School

The Matches between these groups are of 25 overs and will be held from 21st to 26th November from 8 am to 11 am and in the afternoon from 12 pm to 3 pm.

All matches will be played on Anant Kanhere ground except the league matches on 26th November and semi-finals on 27th November which will be played on Mahatmanagar ground.

The finals will be played on 28th November between 8 am to 4 am at Anant Kanhere ground. The semifinals and final will be of 50 overs.