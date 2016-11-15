‘Rs 2000 currency note self-destructive for Govt’

Nashik: Senior bank union leader Ajit Abhyankar yesterday sought to pick holes in the newly released Rs 2000 currency notes, saying the new currency will help promote black money.

The decision to introduce new Rs 2K note may boomerang on Govt and may turn out to be ‘self-destructive’, he said while addressing the 10th biennial convention of the Bank of Maharashtra employees in which branches from districts of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar participated.

“The decision to demonetize Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes is appropriate and significant as far as an action against black money is concerned,” Abhyankar added.

He however, expressed fear that the move to introduce the new Rs 2000 currency notes may promote black money.