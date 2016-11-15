GSK hands over School Sanitation Project to NES on Children’s Day

NASHIK: Most appropriately, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GSK) chose Children’s Day yesterday, to hand over its School Sanitation Project to Nashik Education Society (NES) that will benefit over 10,000 children of five partly government funded schools in Nashik who will now have access to proper sanitation facilities. GSK had worked with its CSR Partner, Habitat for Humanity India Trust for around six months to complete this project.

The project involved construction/repair of sanitation units and also focused on sensitising the children, teaching and non-teaching staff towards basic health and hygiene practices. The project is an integral part of GSK India’s commitment to promote preventive healthcare in communities.

The five schools to benefit are CDO Meri High School, M. R. Sarda Kanya Vidya Mandir, Sagarmal Modi Prathmik Shikshan Mandir, Ashram Shala Velunje – Primary School and Ashram Shala Velunje – Secondary School.

The handing over function was held at CDO MERI High School in the presence of Dr. Anand Bang, Health Advisor to the Govt of Maharashtra, who was the Chief Guest; Mr. A. Vaidheesh, Vice President, South Asia and MD – India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Mr. Sanjay Daswani, Sr Director, Resource Development and Communications, Habitat for Humanity India; Mr. Raju Krishna Swamy, Technical Director, GSK; Mr Suryakant Rahalkar, President, Nashik Education Society and MLA Balasaheb Sanap, among others.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. A. Vaidheesh said: “As a global healthcare company, we are committed to health and wellbeing of communities in which we operate. We have been operating in Nashik since 1982 and have since been carrying out several social initiatives to cater to the healthcare needs of the communities in Nashik.

As part of our continued commitment to community partnerships, we recognise that school sanitation is critical not only for health but also for education as it deters drop-outs, especially amongst girl students.

“I’m sure that as the children use the facilities, they will also sensitise their families about the benefits of closed sanitation units,” he added.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sanjay Daswani said, “We at Habitat aim to impact the lives of the students in these selected schools of Nashik by providing them improved sanitation facilities.

Through this partnership, we intend to educate the communities about the importance of health and hygiene and provide the right technological support for the sanitation units. By doing this we intend to do our bit to improve the entire ecosystem of sanitation.”

Lauding GSK’s initiative, Dr Anand Bang expressed hope that other corporate entities would come forward to emulate GSK and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ dream forward. He also urged the students to not limit the concept of cleanliness only to sanitation but extend it to every aspect of life.