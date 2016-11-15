Burn waste in the open, pay fine of Rs 5000: NMC

Nashik: In yet another bid to check air pollution in the city, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has banned burning of waste in the open. It has also announced a fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone who is caught burning dry leaves, grass, tree branches or any other waste material in public and private places.

The violators who fail to deposit the fine amount will have to face criminal action, apprised municipal commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

While the world is facing dreaded menace of global warming which has become a serious cause of worry, after national capital Delhi, the state of Maharashtra too is facing a rising level of pollution in cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Chandrapur.

Nashik is one of the fast developing cities in the country. The hazardous level of air pollution may derail its development agenda. On this backdrop, the municipal commissioner has decided to prohibit burning of waste in the open.

The NMC has issued a circular in this regard instructing all the concerned civic officials, divisional authorities on the disposal of the waste.

As the NMC has no solid plans to tackle air pollution and pollutants, it has directed all the concerned departments to submit a proposal on establishing worm fertilizer production plants at 4 to 5 places in each of the divisions depending upon existing geographical conditions.

In order to take action against the violators, the sanitary and garden inspectors have been directed that they should inform immediately any act of violation to their respective divisional sanitary inspectors for imposition of fine and further criminal proceedings if need arises.

Recently, the pollution levels in Delhi and North India have risen to a record high after increasing incidences of “crop burning in the open” in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab surfaced