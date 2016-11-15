Lok Adalat deals with 817 cases, recovers Rs 7 crore

Nashik: As many as 817 cases worth over Rs 6.82 crore were settled in the National Lok Adalat (NLA) held across the district at all levels from the taluka courts to the district and sessions court.

“A total of 817 cases, out of the 25,146 pending and pre-litigation cases, have been settled. The total value of the settlement amount including fine imposed reached at Rs 6,82,79,605”, it said.

The National Lok Adalats, organised by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) at taluka and district court levels were held under the guidance of district and sessions judge Arun M Dhavale and district judge Urmila Phalke-Joshi.

Various panels were formed to settle the cases. In the Lok Adalat organised at district court here, Nashik District Legal Services Authority (NDLSA) secretary V R Agarwal apart from judicial officers, lawyers, clients and staff members were present in large numbers.

The NLA settled cases principally dealing with cheque bounce, motor accident, violation of traffic rules etc.