‘Arogyashala’ organises health check up camp

Nashik: Ayurved Seva Sangh’s Arogyashala (Hospital), Nashik has organised a 2-day free health check-up camp on abdominal diseases at its Panchavati based hospital here.

The camp will be held from Wednesday (Nov 16) in which free check up and guidance will be provided on abdominal diseases relating to ulcers, hernia, stomach pain, stones in gallbladder and hyper acidity.

A medical team comprising Vaidyas Sonambekar, Dixit, Pathak, Vaibhav Junghate, Vijay Sable, Kamaldeep Kasar and Tejas Bhandage, is taking special efforts for the success of the camp.