Shortage of currency has crippled the common man: Vox Populi

Nashik: Most of the citizens are expressing their displeasure not because of the government move to withdraw large denomination notes which is an attempt to uncover billions of rupees in undeclared wealth, but because of the difficulties they are facing to make both ends meet as the people are facing acute shortage of money to fulfil their routine requirements.

The budget of the people has collapsed as they can neither spend their “cash in hand” in the denomination of 500 and 1000 rupee notes nor they are getting back enough “change” from the bank to meet their daily needs despite queuing for hours outside banks to swap old bank notes.

The people are blaming the government for its failure to pre-plan the sudden action. They feel that the move is not well planned and communicative and thus it is anti-people. The move has evoked mixed reactions from the common man as thus: