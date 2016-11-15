Dr Rasal elected as president of Arthashastra Parishad

Nashik: Prof Dr Ramchandra Rasal has been elected by a majority of votes as President of Marathi Arthashastra Parishad in a national meet held at Chandwad in the district. Prof Dr Rasal, who currently heads Economics department and working as vice principal at Padmashri Vikhe Patil College in Pravaranagar, bagged

After election, Dr Rasal, who presented theses in international seminars and conferences held at Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore, said that he would try hard in his tenure to obtain a land for the Parishad and improve its standard.

In his endeavour, the newly elected president received invaluable cooperation from former Parishad president Dr Suhas Avhad, Dr Santosh Dastane, Dr Dileep Kadam, Prin D D R Bachchav, Prin Dr R K Datir, Prin Dr P B Rasal, Prof S Y Malode, Dr D G Ushir, Dr D G Gaikwad, Dr Krishna Shahane and Dr S R Nikam among others.