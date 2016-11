NASHIK: At the district level Interschool Lawn Tennis Tournament organised by the District Sports Office at the NIWEC Club, Satpur, Jaishnay Shinde secured the 1st position, Rohan Deshmukh secured 2nd position, Nupur Gupta and Parth Nehe stood 3rd & 4th respectively and Mihir Khairnar stood at the 5th position. All the winners qualified for the division level.



The management and the staff congratulated the winners and wished them ‘good luck’ for the divisional level tournament.