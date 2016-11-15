RIS boy Parth Lohkare wins badminton tournament

Nashik Road : 4th grade student, Mast. Parth Lohkare won first position in Hard Hitters Badminton Tournament 2016 organised by P M Foundation and Hrishikesh Zade and Team.

The tournament was held at Shikharewadi, Nashik Road. Parth won against Mast. Rishi Rathod by 21-11, 21-7 in the quarter final U-10 age group. He defeated Mast Aryan Sawant by 21-7, 21-11 to enter in the finals.

He gave a scintillating performance in the final match against Mast. Shoham Hingne and won by 21-5, 21-6. He was awarded at the hands of Pratap Mehrolia and Kapil Sharma.

Principal Bindu Vijaykumar, School COO K D Singh and staff congratulated him for his success.