New ghantagadi service inaugurated

Nashik: The new ghantagadi contract system in the city began from yesterday. 50 new ghantagadis will collect waste from the city..

The new system was inaugurated yesterday by former Minister Vanadhipati Vinayakdada Patil.

He broke open the coconut to dedicate these ghantagadis in service of the people in a programme held on Golf Club at 10.30 am.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Abhyankar, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, MNS city chief Adv. Rahul Dhikale, NMC standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh, opposition leader Kavita Kardak, former Deputy Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Prakash Londhe, all group leaders, office bearers and corporators were present.

Mayor Murtadak and other office bearers shown green flag to the new ghantagadis.

It is compulsory for ghantagadi contractors in all divisions to purchase new 200 ghantagadis. Remaining ghantagadis will start to collect the waste soon, it was informed on this occasion.