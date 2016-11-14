Molinari Rail to set up manufacturing unit in India

New Delhi: Swiss major Molinari Rail will set up a manufacturing and assembly centre for auxiliary power units for diesel locomotives in India by next year.

Molinari Rail AG has entered into a strategic pact to design, manufacture and deliver the auxiliary power units (APUs) for 1,000 diesel locomotives to be built in India for Indian Railways.

“We have a project for Indian Railways and we will manufacture and assemble auxiliary power units here in India for the 1,000 diesel locomotive programme.

“With this component we are contributing highly to greener rail operations in India. By this, Molinari Rail is following the ‘Make in India’ strategy of creating new jobs and local expertise,” Michele Molinari, President and CEO of the Molinari Rail Group, said here.

However, he declined to share details about the investment needed for the project. Molinari, who is also the board member of SwissRail Industry Association, said the group will form a Lucknow-based company that will manufacture 100 auxiliary power units per annum, which can be ramped up later.

“We will have a company here in India which we will set up together with Prag Group of Industries at Lucknow and there we will combine long standing Indian and Swiss rail expertise as a new player in the Indian rail industry,” he said.

“We are already assembling the first prototypes this year in Lucknow in collaboration with Prag.

It will be a Molinari managed company” he added. He said the company is eying some other projects in the railways sector as well. “We are looking at Railways sector which is our speciality.

There are interesting projects coming up that is where our focus is. We are looking at tenders of Indian Railways and other companies in the sector so that we can participate with our knowledge and expertise leveraging the new local set up in Lucknow,” he said.

Molinari also said the SwissRail Industry Association is keen to invest in India. The association has 110 members and most of them are SMEs and family-owned companies. “The members are all very innovative, competitive and delivering world class Swiss quality.

Most of them are into exports and of course India is a natural place to work for us. Swiss industry and especially Swiss rail industry has always collaborated with India for a long time,” he said.

“With the modernisation programme of Indian Railways and based on the Make in India policy, there are huge opportunities for us and for the Swiss industry,” he said. Headquartered in Switzerland and having major sites in Austria and Germany, Molinari Rail delivers customised solutions for the rail industry worldwide.