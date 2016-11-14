NMC earns revenue of Rs. 10.97 cr within 2 days

Nashik: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, government has decided to accept old notes for utility services and in the form of payments of various taxes and fees.

As per this Nashik Municipal Corporation earned the revenue of Rs. 10.97 crore in two days in the form of tax.

State government ordered to accept the old notes on November 10 and 11 at all government offices in the form of bill, fee and tax payments. It extended the period till November 14. It received huge response on the third day.

On Friday, while urging the tax payers, the NMC opened additional counters at 12 locations to accept the old notes in the form of tax payment.

These counters and divisional offices were opened till 12 am. It recorded tax payment of Rs. 950.17 lakh till 12 am on Friday. Total Rs. 101.46 lakh was paid in the form of property tax, water tax and MTS till 6 pm on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Satpur division earned the revenue of Rs. 7.64 lakh, whereas Nashik west division earned the revenue of Rs. 16.06 lakh.

Nashik east division earned the revenue Rs. 20.93 lakh and Panchavati division earned the revenue of Rs. 22.06 lakh.

New Nashik division earned the revenue of Rs. 17.41 lakh, whereas Nashik Road division earned the revenue of Rs. 17.36 lakh.

Rs. 3.60 lakh was paid in Satpur division in the form of water tax, whereas Rs. 3.42 lakh was paid in Nashik west division. Rs. 3.36 lakh was paid in Nashik east and Rs. 7.43 lakh at Panchavati.

In New Nashik division Rs. 9.08 lakh was paid, whereas Rs. 4.36 lakh was paid in Nashik Road division. The NMC earned Rs. 1.47 crore till 8 pm on Saturday.