Shiv Sena distributes water, biscuits to people

Nashik: People are on large rushing the banks to exchange their Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. They are waiting outside the banks for several hours. Shiv Sena has started service centre to provide a drinking water and help in fulfilling the bank slip.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, average people are facing hardship. People are waiting in queues outside the banks for several hours. An old person had died in Mumbai while he was standing in the queue.

The Shiv Sena chief ordered the office bearers to provide the drinking water, help centre to fulfill the form and ambulance service for the people at the locations of the banks.

Shiv Sena unit of central Nashik provided the drinking water and biscuits to the people outside State Bank of India branch, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, HDFC bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Thane Janata bank, ICICI bank, Janlaxmi bank and Andhra bank.

The drinking water and biscuits were also provided to the people outside at Punjab National bank, Union bank, Federation bank, Nashik Merchant bank, and State Bank of India in New Nashik.

The drinking water had been made available through mobile van in Panchavati area. Shiv Sainiks distributed the water to the people outside Union Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC bank and ICICI bank in Indiranagar area. The drinking water was distributed to the people at Ashok Nagar in Satpur.

Water was distributed to the people outside the State Bank of India at Nashik Road. The help was provided to the people in fulfilling the form through help centre.

Drinking water and biscuits were distributed to the people in Swami Narayana temple area, Panchavati. Shiv Sena distributed water to the people outside Corporation bank and Uco bank at Artillery Centre.