BMC election: Symbols distributed to candidates

Lahvit: Though the picture in Bhagur Municipal Council will get clear in last week of November, movements by opposition have gathered momentum.

Candidates of every party and independents confided that they would emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, a meeting of candidates was held in the house at Bhagur Municipal Corporation and returning officer Rahul Patil and assistant returning officer Sangita Nandurkar distributed symbols to the candidates.

Symbol of bat was given to independent candidate Prajakta Bagde (ward no. 4 (B), whistle to Dutta Kunwar (ward no. 6 (A), Chetan Bagde (gas cylinder) and coconut to Vilas Pingal (ward no. 7 (B).

Ambadas Kasture, Sanjay Shinde, Bhausaheb Gaikwad, Vishal Balkavde, Shyam Dhage, Pramod Ghumre, candidates and citizens in large numbers were present.