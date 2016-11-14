Police arrest two-wheeler thief

Nashik: The squad of crime branch unit I arrested a suspect for stealing motorcycles from various areas. 7 motorcycles worth Rs. 1.80 lakh were seized from them.

The name of the suspect is Sharad Karbhari Aher (37, resident of Nivane Khalgi Dar, tal. Kalvan).

Acting on a tip-off, senior police inspector Subhashchandra Deshmukh, assistant police inspector Deepak Girme, havildar Anil Dighole and police naik Sharad Sonawane laid a trap to nab Aher. They took him in their custody and interrogated him.

He admitted to stealing two-wheelers from Panchavati area, district civil hospital and divisional super speciality hospital. Police seized 7 motorcycles from him.