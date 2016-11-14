NMC to start action against tax defaulters from November 15

Nashik: The financial condition of Nashik Municipal Corporation has become critical following partial scrapping of the Local Body Tax. The development works in the city have been stalled to some extent. On this backdrop, the NMC has started a special drive to recover the outstanding tax. It started issuing notices to 17,766 tax defaulters whose property tax due is above Rs. 10,000. The action against this tax defaulters will be started from November 15. The water connection of whose water tax is due will also be cut from this date.

Following the partial scrapping of the LBT, the financial condition of the NMC has become critical. Though water and property tax are

Though water and property tax are main source of revenue, NMC administration to make complete recovery. There are obstructions in tax recovery due to

There are obstructions in tax recovery due to shortage of employees and additional workload. NMC is making 60-65% recovery. The administration has now focussed on the recovery.

Considering this, a decision has been taken to privatise distribution of water tax bill. This work is expected to begin soon.

Notices were sent to big tax defaulters in October and asked them to pay their due. Considering their non-response, the NMC has started to issue final notices to 17,766 defaulters.

It has been warned if they do not pay outstanding amount within a month, their properties will be seized.

The recovery of Rs. 68.21 crore is expected from this defaulters. The outstanding amount of the last year is Rs. 54.75 crore, whereas outstanding amount in current year is Rs. 13.64 crore.