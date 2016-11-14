Wisdom High boys excel in basketball

Nashik: It is yet another feather in the cap for Wisdom High International School when its student Raj Bedmutha is all set to lead Maharashtra Basketball Team as a Captain of ICSE national basketball tournament to be held at Hyderabad.

The school’s another student, Satyen Wagh also got selected in the final team. It is double joy for the school and very proud moment indeed.

The school’s graph of performance in the field of sports has been on ascending curve for quite a long time now.

The efforts and hard work of coach teachers and students is paying off huge dividend now, the school management exuded confidence.