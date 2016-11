Nashik: GlaxoSmithKline Ltd. in association with Habitat for Humanity has completed its school sanitation project.

Marking the occasion of Children’s Day, it will be handed over in a programme to be held today (Nov. 14).

The programme will be held in CDO MERI high school, MERI Colony, Dindori Road, Panchavati between 11 am to 12.30 pm.

More than 10,000 school students will be benefitted by this sanitation project.