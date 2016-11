NASHIK: In District level Interschool Skating competition organized by District sports office students of Fravashi academy proved their talent once again.

In this competition Atharv Patil secured 1st position, whereas Dhruv Pekhale 2nd and Somya Thakare secured 3rd position. All three are qualified for divisional level.

The management and the Staff congratulated and wished them success at the divisional level too.