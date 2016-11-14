Sant Namdev Maharaj jayanti: Deepotsav programme held

Nashik: As Sant Namdev Maharaj was national sant, his work is known in entire world. Spread his principals and thoughts everywhere in the world to maintain brotherhood.

Jayanti of Sant Namdev Maharaj should be celebrated amidst much enthusiasm, stated regional president of Shimpi community organisation Arun Nevaskar.

A programme ‘Sant Namdev – a Deepotsav’ was celebrated amidst much enthusiasm. Nevaskar was speaking while introducing work done by Sant Namdev Maharaj to those who were present.

Sant Namdev was started to unite the community 700 years ago. His work should be continued and next generation should get acquainted with Sant Namdev’s work is the purpose behind celebration of his jayanti, informed Nevaskar.

Former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Arun Nevaskar and Sanjeev Tupsakhre worshipped the image of Sant Namdev Maharaj opposite Gadge Maharaj statue on Main Road.

Cidco area Namdev Shimpi Samaj Unnati Mandal, 9 Mandals from Satpur, Nashik Road, Gangapur Road, Bhagur, Deolali Camp and Panchavati and Namdev and Ahir Shimpi communities also celebrated the jayanti.

746 earthen lights were lighted at Godaghat to mark 746th jayanti of Sant Namdev Maharaj.