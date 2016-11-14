Rs 270 cr deposited in NDCC bank

Nashik: Following scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, consumers have deposited Rs. 270 crore in Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank so far.

Though the bank demanded Rs. 50 crore from Reserve Bank of India, it got Rs. 3 crore only, it is understood.

There are 213 branches of NDCC in the district. Members are rushing in large numbers in these branches to withdraw money and exchange old notes. Bank has distributed Rs. 3.20 crore so far, it is understood.

Amount more than Rs. 100 crore was deposited in the bank in a single day in lieu of saving account, loan account, gold mortgage and other loans.

The bank distributed amount ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs, 10,000 to its members on holiday.

Considering the rush of the members, the bank informed the District Collector office to provide Rs. 50 crore to it, but Rs. 20 lakh was provided initially and Rs. 3 crore thereafter.

Account holders are facing inconvenience as bank has no money, stating the directors.