Separate squad formed to inspect ashramshalas for tribals

Nashik: Following the complaint of sexual harassment of a minor girl student in the ashramshala for tribals in Buldhana, all the ashramshalas which are under the tribal department will be inspected through a separate squad. Officials from the tribal department, revenue, ZP, social welfare department and police administration will be appointed for this.

After the case of sexual harassment of a minor girl student in Buldhana district had come to light, the irregularity in the tribal department comes to the fore. Considering anger of the people,

state government has decided to inspect all ashramshalas in the state. It has been found that headmaster, teacher and non-teaching employee were involved in sexual harassment of the girl-student at Buldhana.

A woman official has been appointed in this squad to find out such instances in other ashramshalas, if there are any.

This woman official will take the girl-students into confidence and will probe about the treatment and facilities given to them. This inspection will be conducted from November 15 to 19.